‘Shahbaz family unable to give source of income’

LAHORE:The National Accountability Bureau Tuesday submitted its reply in the NAB court on an application moved by the Shahbaz Sharif family challenging freezing their assets.

The NAB, in its reply, stated that the investigation related to assets beyond means and alleged money laundering was underway. It alleged that Shahbaz had made assets in the name of his wives and the family was unable to disclose their source of income. It further stated that according to Finance Act and Money Laundering Act it was mandatory to disclose the source of income. However, the Shahbaz family failed to disclose their source of income and under the circumstance the bureau had frozen their assets legally.

The Shahbaz family had moved the court pleading that during the course of investigations, the NAB could not freeze their assets and implored the court to review its previous decision.