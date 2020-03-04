South Africa slips into recession

Johannesburg: South Africa slipped into recession in the final three months of 2019, the country´s statistics bureau said on Tuesday, the third contraction to hit the economy since the end of apartheid in 1994.

The weak performance adds pressure on President Cyril Ramaphosa´s administration which has been struggling to keep his election pledge to revive economic activity. Instead, South Africa remains dogged by high and rising debt, low growth and soaring unemployment.

Gross domestic product fell by 1.4 percent in the fourth quarter, after dropping by 0.8 percent in the previous three months, Statistics South Africa said.