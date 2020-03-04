COVID-19 could push airlines merge

Brussels: The spread of the coronavirus could force weak airlines to merge with competitors, the head of Air France-KLM and the A4E association of European airlines said on Tuesday.

"There are quit a few weak carriers around the world," Benjamin Smith said at the association´s annual meeting. "I believe this will accelerate consolidation."

Dozens of airlines scaled back or halted flights to China in January as the coronavirus outbreak that causes COVID-19 gained steam in the country, with people reluctant to travel and governments erecting travel restrictions. Last week, airlines moved to reduce flights to Italy where the largest outbreak in Europe is underway. "It´s clear we have yet to see the full effect of the COVID-19 on the air transport sector," said Smith.

Last month the International Air Transport Association (IATA) said that airlines operating in the Asia-Pacific region stand to lose a combined $27.8 billion of revenue this year owing to the ongoing coronavirus crisis. Governments have come under mounting pressure to help support businesses as the outbreak disrupts the economy.