US Fed cuts interest rates to battle coronavirus

Washington: The US Federal Reserve announced an emergency rate cut on Tuesday, responding to the growing economic risk posed by the coronavirus epidemic and giving President Donald Trump the stimulus he has called for.

In a unanimous decision, the Fed´s policy-setting committee slashed its key interest rate by a half point to a range of 1.0 percent-1.25 percent. The large, highly unusual cut, taken just 15 days before the next scheduled policy meeting, reflected growing concerns that the spreading virus will take a bite out of the US and global economies, as supply chains linked to China, the epicenter of the outbreak, are shut down.

While US economic fundamentals remain strong, the coronavirus poses evolving risks to economic activity, the Federal Open Market Committee said in a statement.

The central bank "is closely monitoring developments and their implications for the economic outlook and will use its tools and act as appropriate to support the economy."

Meanwhile, top finance officials from the Group of Seven (G7) nations said they would use "all appropriate policy tools" to prevent the new coronavirus outbreak from damaging economic growth, following the rout on global stock markets last week. "G7 finance ministers are ready to take actions, including fiscal measures where appropriate, to aid in the response to the virus and support the economy during this phase," the group said after a conference call of finance ministers and central bankers.

"G7 central banks will continue to fulfil their mandates, thus supporting price stability and economic growth while maintaining the resilience of the financial system," it added.

The officials from the world´s most advanced economies -- Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and the United States -- did not announce any specific relief measures. "G7 finance ministers and central bank governors stand ready to cooperate further on timely and effective measures," it said.