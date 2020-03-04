Review motion filed against transmission licence

KARACHI: National Transmission and Dispatch Company (NTDC), a grid firm backed by the federal government, has sought a review of the transmission licence awarded to Sindh, portending back-out from repairing responsibility by either side in case of infrastructure breakdown in absence of a comprehensive policy framework, it emerged on Monday.

NTDC filed a review motion with the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) against a licence granted to Sindh Transmission and Dispatch Company to act as a provincial grid company.

The NTDC said the decision is contrary to the Constitution of Pakistan and “the settled norms of law and justice”.

“Grant of licence to a provincial grid company and its subsequent operations would inevitably lead to interconnection at provincial and federal levels and has to be centrally and carefully planned,” the NTDC said in a letter, seen by The News.

The NTDC said the actions taken by one grid operator might contradict/overlap with the actions of any other operator, thus requiring planning and policy formulation.

“Similarly, either one or both operators may attribute the responsibility of partial or full grid system collapses to each other,” it added. “Unless such policy framework becomes effective, no licence could have been granted to any provincial grid company.”

NTDC further said no rules have been framed to prescribe the eligibility criteria, minimum solvency requirements and the minimum resource requirements for a provincial grid company. “Therefore, the discretion of Nepra to grant such licences remains unstructured, which is contrary to the law,” it said.

Moreover, STDC does not have sufficient experience in the transmission sector. It has undertaken only one transmission line project, which is insufficient to entitle it to act as a provincial grid company.

NTDC said it has been given exclusivity in the service territory, and it has organised its business and commercial affairs and taken decisive steps for laying down transmission infrastructure in the service areas, including in the province of Sindh.