Stocks end lower as investors’ cash out gains

The capital market on Tuesday slid lower despite earlier gains, as financial institutions and some foreign fund houses resorted to profit-taking in the later hours of the session, dealers said.

Analyst Ahsan Mehanti from Arif Habib Corporations said, “Support was witnessed in textile and oil stocks on surging exports data for February 2020 and higher global crude oil prices.”

Foreign outflows and concerns over likely delays in privatisation of state owned entities played a catalytic role in the bearish close, he added.

Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) benchmark KSE-100 shares index lost 0.25 percent or 96.62 points to close at 39,199.68 points level. KSE-30 shares index followed suit with a low of 0.44 percent or 79.59 points to end at 18,025.45 points level.

Of 361 active scrips, 167 moved up, 176 retreated, and 18 remained unchanged. The ready market volumes stood at 225.275 million shares, as compared with the turnover of 215.251 million shares in the previous session.

Fahad Rauf, Deputy Head of Research at Ismail Iqbal Securities said that Pakistan equity market carried Monday’s positive momentum into Tuesday’s session but closed in red as profit-taking kicked in.

“Overall, market draggers were FFC (Fauji Fertilizer Company), Engro, Hubco and Lucky Cement, which cumulatively shed 152 points,” he said.

Cherat Cement was major, gaining 6.96 percent, after announcing that it has started receiving gas supply from Sui Northern Gas Pipeline Limited (SNGPL), which would help in reducing production costs of the company, he added.

Salman Ahmad, head of financial institutions at Aba Ali Habib said equities suffered declines mostly on back of technical reasons, fundamentally the market has been strong, and has recorded substantial declines in the recent days.

Global market has improved in last couple of sessions, but overall sentiment of foreign investors remains disturbed. “Till the issue of coronavirus fizzles out, the market would remain unsettled.”

However, with falling inflation numbers and market talks of a decline in March, expectations of interest rate cut have risen sharply, Salman said, adding that the earlier projection was that the central bank might delay a rate cut.

Faizan Munshey, head of foreign institutional sales at Next Capital said the stock market opened higher in continuation with Monday’s bullish momentum. However, profit taking kicked in at higher levels which brought the market down to close in red, he added.

A leading trader said the market got support from the oil and gas exploration sector which recorded healthy gains.

The sector was up because of improvement heralded in the crude oil prices which were up by almost one dollar a barrel and from the media news that Petroleum Division floated proposal to sell 10 percent shares of the Oil and Gas Development Company.

The highest gainers were Pakistan Tobacco, up Rs46.99 to close at Rs1,746.99/share, and Sanofi-Aventis, up Rs45.36 to finish at Rs693.36/share.

Companies that booked highest losses were Phillip Morris Pakistan, down Rs169.96 to close at Rs2,258.04/share, and Unilever Foods, down Rs90.00 close at Rs7,310.00/share.

Maple Leaf recorded the highest volumes with a turnover of 20.914 billion shares. Its scrip gained Re0.31 to end at Rs26.40/share. The lowest volumes were witnessed in Engro Polymer, recording a turnover of 5.656 million shares, whereas the scrip gained Re0.5 to end at Rs33.08/share.