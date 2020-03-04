Vunipola in self-isolation due to virus fears

LONDON: England prop Mako Vunipola is in self-isolation as a precaution due to coronavirus fears after flying back from Tonga via Hong Kong, the PA news agency understands.

He was set to link up with Eddie Jones’ squad on Monday for a training camp, with a view to featuring in Saturday’s Guinness Six Nations match against Wales. But the 29-year-old did not join the rest of the group and will miss the fixture after being advised to self-isolate under current NHS guidelines. “Mako is not in camp on medical grounds. He is not sick, but it is a precaution,” a Rugby Football Union spokesperson said.

Vunipola is now expected to spend the next 14 days in self-isolation despite showing no symptoms. As a result, he is not set to be involved in England’s final Six Nations game with Italy in Rome on March 14.

Before that fixture is this weekend’s visit of Wales to Twickenham, where Joe Marler and Ellis Genge will be Jones’ loosehead options.