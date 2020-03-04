Unfinished business

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Prime Minister Imran Khan has launched the Islamabad Blue Area multi-billion rupees’ commercial project. Sir, what about only a few kilometers long unfinished metro link to the Islamabad Airport? Instead of launching multi-billion cosmetic glorification schemes, it would be much better to complete the existing ones.
Dr Irfan Zafar
Islamabad
