Kashmir under siege

The siege of Kashmir is now more than seven months old and no one knows when it would be over. The earlier information had revealed in audio and video recordings that the Indian army was on the rampage. This is not new. Ever since the Narendra Modi government came to power, it has enacted a series of measures in order to make the country into an exclusive Hindu State. It has increased the number of soldiers and armed gangs of RSS volunteers permanently stationed in occupied Kashmir. This is new.

The army is encouraged to do whatever it likes in this disputed area. Emboldened, it has increased its atrocious crimes knowing well that the perpetrators would not be prosecuted. Kashmiris have already endured tortures, kidnappings, rapes and massacres abound for the past 72 years. No soldiers have ever been taken to task for their crimes.

Some physical changes may have taken place in the Valley under continued lockdown and curfew. No journalists, print or broadcast, are allowed in Kashmir to investigate the real effects on the population.

Entire occupied Kashmir today is described as a torture camp where people are not permitted to think for themselves and to decide what they wish to do with their lives.

The international community is aware of what is happening behind the scenes, but no one does anything practical beyond expressing “shock and horror”. North American and European countries, which pride themselves as the champions of human rights and democratic values, are disturbingly silent and dare not warn India about the long term consequences of the reign of terror in this territory. An accidental war is likely to lead to nuclear confrontation.

The fallout will be felt beyond the Pakistan-India subcontinent and the whole world would suffer in one way or the other. In the event of such an unpredictable occurrence we do not know how the world would look like. It is for this reason that Kashmir dispute needs to be resolved as quickly as possible.

The fascist government of Modi, Indian media, the police and the army are working hand-in-hand to attain the Hindutva objective. Occupied Kashmir, under indefinite curfew since August 5 last year, remains the largest jail on the planet. Internet and mobile phones remain closed. A complete communication blackout is in place. How are the people coping with the lack of food and medicine? Do the most vulnerable people have the stamina to survive?

In this day and age of globalisation where manpower, financial resources, technology and mixed cultures of all religions are commonly shared and accepted, how can India refuse to face this reality and survive with a Hindus only ideology?

Cross-cultural society is regarded as an enormous asset for any modern country, but the “India for Hindus only” ideology is taking India thousands of years back. Millions of people from the Muslim minority are in danger of being ethnically cleansed by Hindutva design. It will be naïve to keep hoping that UN resolutions on Kashmir about a referendum will be implemented by India.

Successive Indian governments have rejected the offer to talk about the future of Kashmir, a majority Muslim area for centuries. In all other cases of accession in 1947, India had accepted the religion of the majority of the people and the geographical contiguity of the state as the criteria for accession. According to those principles Kashmir belonged to Pakistan. The future of Kashmir was not conclusively decided then.

Governor-General Mountbatten wrote to the Maharaja at that time as follows: “Consistently with their policy that in the case of any state where the issue of accession has been the subject of dispute, the question of accession should be decided in accordance with the wishes of the people of the state. It is my Government’s wish that as soon as law and order have been restored in Kashmir and her soil cleared of the invader, the question of the State’s accession should be settled by a reference to the people.”

The clearly defined principles of accession at the time of Partition, agreed by both India and Pakistan, and particularly the above historical statement, leave no doubt in anybody’s mind as to how this dispute should be settled.

India keeps blinding the world by saying that Kashmir is an internal issue which is wrong and a blatant lie.

The writer is a London-based journalist

Email: [email protected]