Super Tuesday polls: Biden looks to halt Sanders rise

WASHINGTON: The fight for the Democratic presidential nomination has reached a critical juncture as millions of American voters from Maine to California head to the polls on Super Tuesday.

Senator Bernie Sanders, who has energised liberals and younger voters, is seeking to pull away from the rest of the field, while former vice president Joe Biden hopes to ride a wave of momentum and establish himself as the standard-bearer for the party’s moderate wing.

The Super Tuesday contests in 14 states are also the first test of billionaire Mike Bloomberg’s massive spending in the Democratic race. He skipped the first four states, banking on more than half a billion dollars (£390 million) in advertising and ground operations to establish him as a front-runner for the nomination.

The Democratic race has shifted dramatically over the past three days as Biden capitalised on his commanding victory in South Carolina to persuade establishment allies to rally behind his campaign.

Amy Klobuchar and Pete Buttigieg have both endorsed Biden after abruptly ending their campaigns. Another former competitor, ex-Texas representative Beto O’Rourke, has publicly backed Biden, while a new wave of mayors, politicians and donors said they would support Barack Obama’s former vice president.

Sanders and his closest advisers have pushed back against the shift of party establishment and donor class toward Biden. Campaigning in Minnesota, the senator sought to halt Biden’s momentum with a welcoming message to supporters of Ms Klobuchar and Buttigieg.

He said: “To all of Amy and Pete’s millions of supporters, the door is open. Come on in. We all share the understanding that together we are going to beat Donald Trump.”

The dramatic developments came at a key crossroads in the Democrats’ turbulent primary season as the party struggles to unify behind a clear message or messenger in its urgent quest to defeat the president.

Yet as a field that once featured more than two dozen candidates shrinks to just five, the choice for primary voters is becoming clearer.

On one side stands Biden, a 77-year-old lifelong politician who was relishing his newfound momentum in a campaign that has struggled at times to excite voters with a message emphasising a pragmatic approach to governing and modest change.

On the other stands Sanders, a 78-year-old democratic socialist who has scored four consecutive first- or second-place finishes, relying on an energised coalition drawn to his promise to transform the nation’s political and economic systems.

Yet the primary is not just a two-man race. Bloomberg, in particular, could create problems for Biden’s establishment appeal. The former New York mayor, who will appear on a 2020 ballot for the first time on Tuesday, has invested an unprecedented amount in his presidential bid and racked up many high-profile endorsements of his own. And Massachusetts senator Elizabeth Warren, who has struggled for delegates and momentum over the last month, has vowed to stay in the race until the party’s national convention in July.