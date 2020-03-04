Fifth virus case surfaces in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Tuesday confirmed its fifth case of coronavirus amid strict safety measures to contain the spread in the country.

“We have now fifth confirmed case of Covid-19 in federal areas. Patient is stable and is being managed well,” Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Health Dr Zafar Mirza said. Mirza further requested the media to respect the privacy of the patient and the family.

According to the National Institute of Health (NIH), the patient is a 45-year-old woman from the northern mountainous region of Gilgit-Baltistan, who arrived from Iran a few days ago. An official of the health department said the woman was being treated at a hospital and her family members were being tested for the virus. Earlier, two cases of novel coronavirus were reported from Karachi, while one each from Islamabad and the federal area.

Separately, the Sindh government on Tuesday released Rs100 million for the coronavirus emergency fund to combat the virus.

According to the spokesperson of Sindh chief minister, the provincial government has set up nine isolation wards consisting of 118 beds. The government has also given go-ahead to sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Indus Hospital for the purpose.

Besides, the government has requested for 5,000 testing kits which will be used to test those who recently travelled to Iran, China and the countries having coronavirus cases, besides those showing symptoms of the virus.