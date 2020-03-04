OIC envoy reaffirms support over Kashmir issue

By News Desk

ISLAMABAD: Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Secretary General’s Special Envoy for Jammu and Kashmir, Ambassador Yousef M Al Dobeay, on Tuesday reaffirmed the body’s continuing support to Pakistan to resolve the issue of Indian-occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Addressing a news conference along with Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, he said the OIC and its secretary general had been making concerted efforts to get the issue resolved peacefully through dialogue.

Lauding Pakistan as a strong and active supporter of the OIC charter, he said the Kashmir dispute had always been the organisation’s top agenda and was supported by all the member states. He added that the OIC had adopted a number of resolutions over the Kashmir issue and was continuously raising the issue in addition to Palestine, as both the issues had been of immense significance for the whole Ummah.

Al Dobeay said the OIC had been strongly demanding the implementation of UN Security Resolutions and the resolutions passed by it, envisaging Kashmiris’ right to self-determination. He also shared OIC’s serious concerns over Indian government’s unilateral steps of August 5 last year by revoking the special status of Kashmir through controversial legislation.

The OIC immediately responded to Pakistan’s request and expressed its solidarity with Pakistan over the issue, he maintained. He said all the member countries extended support over the Kashmir dispute and stood in solidarity with Pakistan.

The OIC was making full efforts to resolve it peacefully through dialogue. Pakistan attached huge importance to OIC and established a permanent office at the OIC headquarters, he added.

Apprising about the purpose of his visit, the special envoy said he would visit Azad Jammu and Kashmir and the areas near the Line of Control and would submit his report to the secretary general OIC.

The envoy said since August 5, 2019, the OIC had remained actively seized of the deteriorating situation in Kashmir.

The OIC and its human rights body, Independent Permanent Human Rights Commission (IPHRC), had issued several statements condemning India’s actions and reiterating their principled position on the Jammu and Kashmir dispute. The OIC Contact Group on Jammu and Kashmir had met twice since 5 August, he added. He termed his interaction with foreign minister Qureshi and other officials very successful.

Foreign Minister Qureshi, in his remarks, said the visiting envoy was briefed over the serious situation in Indian held Kashmir and the chaos and turmoil in India after enactment of controversial citizenship legislation.