UN rights chief joins legal battle against CAA

By News Desk

NEW DELHI: The United Nations’ human rights chief, Michelle Bachelet, joined efforts against India’s contentious citizenship law as she became a third party in a petition challenging the legislation in the country’s highest court, the Indian foreign affairs ministry confirmed on Tuesday.

The controversial Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), which makes it easier for religious minorities from three neighbouring countries to get Indian citizenship — but not if they are Muslim — was the spark for last week’s deadly riots in New Delhi.

More than 40 people were killed and hundreds wounded in the worst communal violence to rock the capital in decades. That followed street demonstrations that have occasionally turned deadly across the Hindu-majority country since the law was approved by parliament in December. India defended its controversial law as an internal issue. “The Citizenship Amendment Act is an internal matter of India and concerns the sovereign right of the Indian parliament to make laws,” foreign ministry spokesman Raveesh Kumar said. “We strongly believe that no foreign party has any locus standi on issues pertaining to India’s sovereignty.”

Dozens of petitions filed in the Indian Supreme Court, including by social rights activists and political parties, are challenging the law’s constitutionality. The UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet informed India on Monday of its application to be a third party in one petition brought by a former civil servant, Kumar said. The court is hearing all the petitions together.

The UN application came as the Indian government on Tuesday summoned the Iranian ambassador over tweets by Foreign Minister Javad Zarif condemning the “wave of organized violence against Indian Muslims” in the Delhi riots.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan praised Zarif’s statement in a tweet. “No civilised society or country can support such oppression and there is a need for steps by the Western world and Muslim countries to protect innocent Indian Muslims. The world is united in condemning and raising a voice against the genocide of minorities by the Indian government — especially Muslims.”

In 2018, the OHCHR also called India’s human rights record into question in its first-ever human rights report on occupied Kashmir, where it called for an international inquiry into multiple violations of rights.