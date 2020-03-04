KCD students clinch top positions in BDS final exam

PEAHAWAR: The Khyber Medical University (KMU), Peshawar, has declared the results of Bachelor of Dental Surgery (BDS) final professional annual examination session 2019.

In six affiliated dental colleges of KMU, overall 278 students appeared in the final professional BDS examination in which 176 were declared successful.

The overall passing percentage of the examination was 58 per cent.

According to the gazette notification released by the examination department, Abdul Hakim of Khyber College of Dentistry (KCD), Peshawar, clinched 1st position by obtaining 1048 marks while Palwasha Afzal and Momina Mumtaz of the same college got 2nd and third positions with 1019 and 1017 marks, respectively.

The passing ratio of KCD was 77 per cent, Dental Section, Ayub Medical College, Abbottabad, 82 per cent, Dental Section Woman Medical College, Abbottabad, 31 per cent, Dental Section Bacha Khan Medical College, Mardan, 100 per cent, KMU Institute of Dental Sciences, Kohat, 85 per cent and Dental Section Abbottabad International Medical College, Abbottabad, was 28 per cent.

Vice-chancellor KMU Prof Dr Arshad Javaid has congratulated the successful students specially the position holders and said that all the successful students would further improve their professional and communication skills through hard work and dedication.

He emphasized the successful dental graduates that they should fulfill the high code of ethics and strive hard for improving the standards of practice, ethics and prevention.