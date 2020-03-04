close
Wed Mar 04, 2020
Cellular tower blown up

Peshawar

MIRANSHAH: A cellular tower was blown up in Mir Ali tehsil of North Waziristan tribal district on Tuesday, local sources said.

They said that the gunmen fired at the tower in Nurak area which caused an explosion, damaging the generator and tower.

The mobile signals were suspended after the explosion. Following the incident, the police reached the scene and launched investigation.

