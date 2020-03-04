British-Italian doctors return home after performing five cardiac surgeries at MMC

PESHAWAR: The cardiac surgery team from the United Kingdom and Italy performed five operations at the Mardan Medical Complex (MMC) before returning home. Four patients are recovering after undergoing cardiac surgery.

The fifth patient died at the ICU after the surgery. The surgeries were performed by the 10-member “Heal the Heart” team led by the UK-based Dr Ishtiaq Rahman. It was the first time that cardiac surgeries were done in Mardan at the MMC. Apart from Cardiac Surgeon Dr Ishtiaq Rahman, who belongs to Mardan, other members of the team were Dr Hunaid Vohra, Dr Zubair Ahmad, Mr Salman Butt, Dr Joel Sunning and Mrs Olwemi Laketu, all based in the UK. Three members of the team came from Italy. They were Ms Alessandra Navoni, Dr Ettavino di Tomasso and Mr Alessandro Savi. The 10-member of the team was Dr Raza Rathore, who is based in Karachi.