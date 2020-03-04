Police claim arresting of inter-provincial gangs of car-lifters, criminals

MANSEHRA: The police claimed to have busted two inter-provincial gangs, who were involved in car-lifting, and other crimes in the four provinces, Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

“We have arrested a ringleader of a car-lifters gang, which is also having trained women members. They were wanted in connection with car-snatching incidents and other crimes in various parts of the country,” Sadiq Baloch, the district police officer told a news conference here on Tuesday. Senior Superintendent of Police (Investigation) Arif Javed was also present on the occasion.

The DPO said that the gang had snatched an amount of Rs0.9 million from one Rashim Khan at Butt Pull after he received payments of his sold vehicle from a nearby car showroom and fled the scene in their vehicle.

He said that car-lifter also dragged complainant almost half a kilometre with their car when he chased in a bid to catch them and jumped onto their running vehicle.

“We traced the gang with the help of close circuit cameras installed at roadside and from where their vehicle passed on and arrested ringleader Gharib Hussain hailing from Turbat in Balochistan and currently settled in Gulistan-e-Jauhar in Karachi,” said Baloch.

He said raids were underway for the arrest of other gangsters including Fareed Khan of Gulistan-e-Jauhar Karachi, Abbas Khan and Naseem Bibi all hailed from Turbat and settled in Islamabad.

He said that Rs0.9 million were also recovered from the arrested ringleader.

The DPO said police also busted another gang of car-lifters in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Hazara and seized nine stolen vehicles from therm. He said that those arrested included Mohammad Danish of Qalandar Abad (Abbottabad) Mohammad Saeed of Kohistan, Afzal Khan Noguzi (Mansehra), Zohaib, an Afghan national, Mujahid Khan, Irfan Khan of Havelian (Abbottabad) and Nadir Khan of Charsada and recovered the stolen vehicles from their possession.