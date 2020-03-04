close
Wed Mar 04, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
March 4, 2020

Rs1.4m snatched from franchise shop

Peshawar

OC
Our Correspondent
March 4, 2020

BANNU: Unidentified gunmen allegedly snatched Rs1.4 million from a shopkeeper in a broad daylight at Naurang Chowk in the limits of City Police Station here on Tuesday, sources said. They said that Salim Daraz, owner of a franchise shop, was busy in giving stipend to the women under the Benazir Income Support Programme when three unidentified gunmen riding a bike arrived and snatched Rs1.4 million on gunpoint and fled the scene. It could not be confirmed whether the case had been registered or not.

Latest News

More From Peshawar