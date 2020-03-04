Rs1.4m snatched from franchise shop

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
BANNU: Unidentified gunmen allegedly snatched Rs1.4 million from a shopkeeper in a broad daylight at Naurang Chowk in the limits of City Police Station here on Tuesday, sources said. They said that Salim Daraz, owner of a franchise shop, was busy in giving stipend to the women under the Benazir Income Support Programme when three unidentified gunmen riding a bike arrived and snatched Rs1.4 million on gunpoint and fled the scene. It could not be confirmed whether the case had been registered or not.
