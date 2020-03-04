ANP invites political parties for Pashtun Jirga

PESHAWAR: The Awami National Party (ANP) has invited major political parties and other stakeholders to the Pashtun Jirga being held at the Bacha Khan Markaz on March 10.

ANP general secretary Mian Iftikhar Hussain said that invitation had been sent to the leadership of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl, Jamaat-e-Islami, Pakistan People’s Party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf and Pashtun Tahafuz Movement while other parties would also be invited to the jirga. He said that efforts were being made to include all stakeholders at the provincial level. Invitation are being sent at the provincial level to involve people from every walk of life, he added. He expressed the hope that all Pashtun leaders would attend the jirga that would be a historic step towards resolving the problems.

He added that provincial organization had been tasked with making arrangements for the jirga.

He said that such jirga had played an important role in addressing serious issues faced by Pashtuns, adding that it would devise strategy for resolving the Pashtun problems. He said that the agenda of the jirga had been sent to the participants.

The ANP leader said that invitation had been sent to political parties but they had been requested to send their Pashtun leaders to the jirga.