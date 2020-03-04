WSSP takes out fleet march to promote sanitation, hygiene

PESHAWAR: Water and Sanitation Services Peshawar (WSSP) Tuesday took out fleet march to promote water, sanitation and hygiene as part of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chief minister’s drive “Mujh Sey Saaf KP.”

The drive, being launched by Chief Minister Mahmood Khan today, is aimed at engaging masses to play their role in keeping their environment clean. Special Assistant to Chief Minister Kamran Bangash lead the march that started from KFC restaurant near Amn Chowk and culminated at Phase-III Chowk after passing through Tehkal, Abdara Road, University Town and Board Bazar.

General Manager (Operations) Riaz Ahmad Khan, officials from Local Government Elections and Rural Development Department (LGE&RDD) also participated in the march. Prior to the march, Kamran Bangash was briefed on the strategy the WSSP has prepared to make the drive a success.

He said that WSSP, on its part, had tasked its community outreach teams to hold weekly sessions with the community on union council level throughout Peshawar. Besides, banners would be displayed in different parts of the city for awareness regarding importance of water and sanitation.

Around 25 solid waste collection vehicles from its zonal officers and 100 sanitation and management staff joined the march.

After the march, while talking to reporters, Kamran Bangash said that the government used to launch weekly and monthly drives that had no impact and unable to achieve its objectives. “This drive is being launched with an aim to motivate each and every segment of the society to come forward and play role in keeping their surroundings clean,” he said.

He added that masses’ little contributions would make this campaign a success and the government would declare 2020 as year of ‘cleanliness emergency’. He added that LGE&RDD was engaging all departments throughout the province who would launch coordinated efforts to ensure cleanliness of localities under their jurisdictions. He revealed that a council would be constituted under the drive wherein people from all walks of life would have their representatives.