Bournemouth’s Ibe gets driving ban after coffee shop crash

LONDON: Bournemouth footballer Jordon Ibe was given a driving ban by an English court on Tuesday after crashing his Bentley into a coffee shop.

Ibe, 24, also hit a Mercedes car when he smashed into The Pantry in Bromley, southeast London, in the early hours of July 30, causing thousands of pounds of damage. Ibe, who drove off after stopping briefly at the scene, admitted a charge of careless driving and was found guilty of one count of failing to stop after an accident at a court hearing in February.

Tuesday saw Ibe given a 16-month driving disqualification and 12-month community order by judge Catherine Moore during a sentencing hearing at Bromley Magistrates’ Court.