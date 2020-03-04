Tamim ton leads BD to 2-0 series lead

SYLHET, Bangladesh: Tamim Iqbal’s 158, the highest score by a Bangladesh batsman in ODIs, led the way for the home side as they survived a late onslaught from Donald Tiripano to win by four runs here on Tuesday.

Tamim surpassed his own record of 154, made against the same opponents in 2009. Bangladesh’s 322-8 was also their highest score against Zimbabwe in ODIs, beating the record they set just two days ago in the first ODI.

Despite the early run outs of Liton Das, for 9, and Najmul Hossain Shanto, for 6, Tamim’s quick scoring prevented the visitors from taking hold of the game. Mushfiqur Rahim stuck around, and together with the experienced opener put on 87 for the third wicket, with the No.4 racking up 55 of those before he couldn’t quite get a good enough connection to clear long on, Madhevere the bowler to benefit.

Mahmudullah, too, provided support for the opener, and Tamim passed the hundred mark in the 37th over from his 106th ball faced. It broke a lean run for the aggressive left-handed batsman, with his last ODI century coming in July 2018, representing a 23-innings streak without a ton.

He wasn’t finished there though, and together with Mahmudullah proceded to break a 10-over boundary drought only to then plunder 39 runs from the next 12 balls, including 24 from a single Tinotenda Mutombodzi over.

Mahmudullah’s dismissal did nothing to stem the runs, as new man Mohammad Mithun joined Tamim in teeing off. The 30-year-old opener reached his 150 just 25 balls after having reached his 100, and passed his previous ODI high score of 154 by hiting his third maximum before he was caught at long off.

Mithun kept the innings moving despite a late flurry of wickets, hitting a boundary from the last ball to take the hosts past the 321-6 they had posted in the first ODI.

A maiden international fifty for Tinashe Kamunhukamwe, playing his fifth ODI, was the anchor early in Zimbabwe’s innings, keeping them in touch of the chase despite the wickets of Regis Chakabva and Brendan Taylor falling before the end of the first Powerplay, the latter falling victim to a superb piece of fielding from Mehidy Hasan.

Skipper Sean Williams was also dismissed before the opener, trapped leg-before by a Mehidy quicker ball. Kamunhukamwe brought up his fifty but fell shortly after, bowled as he attempted to cart away a ball from Taijul Islam which decieved him in the flight.

Wesley Madhevere took charge though, and together with Sikandar Raza continued to build the Zimbabwe innings towards a good total. The young all-rounder batted his calmly towards a maiden international half-century of his own. But Taijul again removed the half-centurion, this time with the very next ball he faced, the slow-left-armer sliding one into the right-hander’s pads to earn another LBW decision.

Raza became the third batsman to pass fifty for the visitors but he too did not last long after the landmark. Taking some necessary risks as the required rate rose beyond 10 an over, he was caught at third man for 66.

That brought Donald Tiripano to the crease, and he combined in a barnstorming effort with Mutombodzi for the eighth wicket, putting on 80 runs in 7.3 overs before the latter was caught at long on in the final over. That left 18 runs to get from the last four balls with Tiripano on strike.

The next two balls were sent high over long on’s head to complete a trio of maiden international half-centuries for Zimbabwe with Tiripano moving onto 54 from just 26 balls. But he was only able to muster a single from the final two balls, with Al-Amin Hossain holding his nerve to seal a four run victory for Bangladesh.

Bangladesh won toss

Bangladesh Innings

Tamim Iqbal c Mutombodzi b Mumba 158

Liton Das run out 9

Najmul Hossain run out 6

Mushfiqur Rahim c Mutombodzi b Madhevere 55

Mahmudullah c Madhevere b Tshuma 41

Mohammad Mithun not out 32

Mehidy Hasan b Mumba 5

Mashrafe Mortaza c Raza b Tiripano 1

Taijul Islam c Mutombodzi b Tiripano 0

Shafiul Islam not out 5

Extras (b2, w7, nb1) 10

Total (50 overs, 8 wickets) 322

Did not bat: Al-Amin Hossain

Fall: 1-38 , 2-65 , 3-152 , 4-258 , 5-292 , 6-307 , 7-310 , 8-311

Bowling: Mumba 10-0-62-2 , Tshuma 5-0-35-1, Tiripano 8-0-55-2 , Madhevere 7-0-38-1, Raza 10-0-59-0 , Williams 7-0-35-0, Mutombodzi 3-0-34-0

Zimbabwe Innings

TS Kamunhukamwe b Taijul Islam 51

RW Chakabvac Liton b Shafiul Islam 2

BRM Taylor (run out) 11

*SC Williams lbw b Mehidy 14

W Madheverelbw b Taijul Islam 52

Sikandar Razac Mahmudullah b Mortaza 66

†R Mutumbami lbw b Taijul Islam 19

CT Mutombodzic Liton b Hossain 34

DT Tiripanonot out 55

CT Mumbanot out 0

Extras (lb 6, w 8) 14

Total (50 Overs, 8 wickets) 318

Yet to bat: CK Tshuma

Fall: 1-15 , 2-44 , 3-67 , 4-102 , 5-183, 6-213, 7-225 , 8-305

Bowling: Mashrafe Mortaza10-0-52-1, Shafiul Islam9-0-76-1, Mehidy Hasan Miraz 7-0-25-1. Al-Amin Hossain 10-0-85-1 , Taijul Islam 10-0-52-3, Mahmudullah 4-0-22-0

Result: Bangladesh won by 4 runs

Player of the match: Tamim Iqbal (BD)

Series: BD led the 3-match 2-0

Debut: Charlton Tshuma (Zimbabwe)

Umpires: Masudur Rahman (Bangladesh), Paul Reiffel (Australia). TV Umpires: Kumar Dharmasena (Sri Lanka) .Match Referee:Jeff Crowe (New Zealand)