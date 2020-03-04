Urooj advises Pak women team not to lose heart

KARACHI: The Pakistan Cricket Board on Tuesday advised its national women’s team not to lose heart after their failure to qualify for semi-finals in the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup.

Urooj Mumtaz, head of the women’s selection committee, said: “The impressive eight-wicket victory against the West Indies had given all of us the hope that the Pakistan will qualify for the semi-finals. So, from that perspective, it was disappointing to see the girls finish with three points.

“The absence of captain Bismah Maroof for the South Africa fixture due to a communitive fracture in her right thumb affected the team’s combination and morale,” she added. “Nevertheless, we are satisfied to see that the girls are continuing to progress. The experience and exposure gained from this tournament will certainly help the players improve further and narrow the gap with the top sides,” she said.

Pakistan’s eight-wicket victory over the West Indies was only their seventh in 28 matches in the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup since 2009. Their previous wins were against India (2012 and 2016), Ireland (2014 and 2018), Sri Lanka (2014) and Bangladesh (2016). During the tournament, Nida Dar and Javeria Khan completed their 100 T20Is. Bismah and Sana Mir were the first two to achieve that milestone.