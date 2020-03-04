Aussie star all-rounder Perry out of tournament

SYDNEY: Defending champions Australia were dealt a heavy blow Tuesday as star player Ellyse Perry was ruled out of the rest of Twenty20 World Cup with a hamstring injury.

The world’s top-ranked women’s all-rounder limped off in pain after attempting a run out during Australia’s narrow win over New Zealand on Monday. “Ellyse sustained a high-grade right hamstring injury that is expected to keep her out of the game for a significant period of time,” team doctor Pip Ing said in a statement.

The injury is so severe that she will also be unavailable for Australia’s tour of South Africa later this month.