Revitalised Proteas seek elusive series win

BLOEMFONTEIN, South Africa: Having been bettered in the T20Is, South Africa have an opportunity now to secure a much-needed series victory when they clash against Australia in the second One-day International (ODI) on Wednesday (today).

The hosts beat Australia in the first ODI by 74 runs, and there were signs in that victory of old problems fading. Throughout this series, including in the T20Is, South Africa have been desperate for Quinton de Kock to be supported with the bat, and in Paarl, Heinrich Klaasen came good with his maiden ODI century, while David Miller and Kyle Verreynne provided the support.

The bowlers impressed as well, with Keshav Maharaj, playing his first ODI since 2018, taking a wicket and containing Australia in the middle overs.

It validated South Africa’s decision to go with three pacers and two spinners, as the team seemed to have more balance with this combination. It is likely they’ll stick with the same XI for the Bloemfontein ODI. After the first ODI loss, Steve Smith spoke about how difficult it was facing the Maharaj-Shamsi duo.

“I don’t think we barely hit a ball on the off-side,” he said. “(Shamsi) just bowled really straight, blocked out that one side and (was) patient. Maharaj bowled some balls that really gripped and spun and a couple skidded on.” Bleomfontein is expected to be bright and sunny on Wednesday.