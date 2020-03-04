Dunk’s blitz gives Lahore first win in HBL PSL

LAHORE: Lahore Qalandars recorded their first win of the season when they defeated Quetta Qalandars by 37 runs thanks to ferociuos hitting by Ben Dunk and economical bowling by Samit Patel, Dilbar Hussain and Salman Irshad at Gaddafi Stadium here on Tuesday.

Lahore, having lost their three previous matches, were asked to bat first by Sarfraz Ahmed, a decision that proved to be a blunder. They amassed 209 for five— their captain Sohail Akhtar had said at the toss that 160 would be a competitive total. Dunk’s was the biggest, and most important, contribution—93 off just 43 balls, including three fours and 10 sixes, the most sixes in a PSL innings.

Lahore had lost Fakhar Zaman, Chris Lynn and Mohammad Hafeez when their score was 50. But a blitzkrieg of big hitting from Dunk and Patel saw Lahore surge to 209. The two scored 155 off just 73 deliveries—the second highest partnership in the league’s history. Patel struck nine fours and two sixes in his 40-ball 71.

The final seven overs of Lahore’s innings produced 19, 27, 14, 17, 10, 11 and 17, totaling a stunning 115. The floodgates opened when Dunk smashed Anwar Ali for six off the second ball of the 14th. Mohammad Nawaz was launched for four sixes off as many deliveries in the following over.

By the time Patel and Dunk holed out in the final over, Lahore had coasted past 200, and well past what Quetta would be able to hunt down.

When Quetta lost Jason Roy and Shane Watson relatively early, there was no coming back. Wickets fell in regular succession as Lahore simply let Quetta give away their wickets in the face of mounting pressure from the asking rate.

Sarfaraz Ahmed, Azam Khan, Mohammad Nawaz and Anwar Ali all fell that way as the bowlers cashed in, with Salman Irshad bagging career-best T20 figures of 4 for 29. His victims were Azam Khan, Ben Cutting, Fawad Ahmed and Naseem Shah.

That Quetta managed to score 172 was due to the efforts of Cutting who struck five sixes and three fours in his 27-ball 53. Soon after he walked out, Quetta required 94 off 36. He smashed Shaheen Afridi and Mohammad Faizan for 27 in two overs as he brought up a half-century in 25 balls.

Lahore posted their first points on the board, though they are still bottom of the table with two points in four games. Quetta slipped one position to third behind Karachi Kings on net run rate, with three wins from six matches.

Quetta Gladiators won toss

Lahore Qalandars

Fakhar Zaman c Anwar b Nawaz 15

CA Lynn c Sarfraz b Hasnain 27

BR Dunk c Ahsan b Cutting 93

Mohammad Hafeez c Watson b Fawad 0

SR Patel c Nawaz b Cutting 71

*Sohail Akhtar not out 0

Extras (lb 2, w 1) 3

Total (5 wickets, 20 overs) 209

Did not bat: Muhammad Faizan, S Prasanna, Dilbar Hussain, Salman Irshad, Shaheen Shah Afridi

Fall: 1-36, 2-49, 3-50, 4-205, 5-209

Bowling: Nawaz 4-0-44-1, Naseem 4-0-48-0, Fawad 4-0-28-1, Hasnain 4-0-32-1, Cutting 3-0-36-2, Anwar 1-0-19-0

Quetta Gladiators

JJ Roy b Patel 12

SR Watson c Dunk b Dilbar 23

Ahsan Ali c Lynn b Dilbar 2

*Sarfraz Ahmed c Hafeez b Patel 9

Azam Khan c Faizan b Salman 12

Mohammad Nawaz c Dilbar b Faizan 24

BCJ Cutting c Hafeez b Salman 53

Anwar Ali c Hafeez b Faizan 4

Fawad Ahmed b Salman 13

Naseem Shah lbw b Salman 7

Mohammad Hasnain not out 1

Extras (b 2, lb 3, w 7) 12

Total (all out, 20 overs) 172

Fall: 1-28, 2-39, 3-50, 4-53, 5-79, 6-94, 7-116, 8-159, 9-165, 10-172

Bowling: Shaheen 4-0-39-0, Patel 4-0-31-2, Dilbar 2-0-11-2, Salman 4-0-29-4, Prasanna 3-0-28-0, Faizan 3-0-29-2

Result: Lahore Qalandars won by 37 runs

Man of the Match: Ben Dunk (LQ)

Umpires: Shozab Raza and Faisal Afridi (Pakistan). TV Umpire: Asif Yaqoob (Pakistan)