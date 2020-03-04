Man shot dead

A man was killed in Korangi’s Mehran Town on Tuesday. Rescuers rushed the man to JPMC where he succumbed to his injuries. According to the Korangi Industrial Area police, the incident took place when 29-year-old Rizwan Ikhlaq along with his partner, namely Zulfiqar, was on the way to the Korangi Godown Chowrangi area, and one of the two armed men riding a motorcycle opened fire at his car, injuring him critically. The deceased, who was a resident of Gulshan-e-Maymar, worked as a designer at a private advertisement company.