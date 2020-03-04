CM Murad Ali Shah reviews 289 ongoing development projects worth Rs56.29bn in Karachi

As part of his series of district development meetings, the Sindh chief minister reviewed on Tuesday 289 projects worth Rs56.29 billion under way in districts Malir, East and Central of Karachi.

The meeting was attended by chief secretary Mumtaz Shah, provincial ministers Nisar Khuhro, Shabir Bijarani, Saeed Ghani, Syed Nasir Shah, Murtaza Wahab, project and development chairman M Waseem, finance secretary Hassan Naqvi, local government secretary Roshan Shaikh, the secretary for schools and colleges, the managing director of the water board and other bureaucrats and elected representatives.

CM Syed Murad Ali Shah said the elected representatives and the government functionaries were supposed to monitor the quality of the ongoing development works and their pace so that they could be completed in time.

The chief minister said all stakeholders should cooperate with each other for timely completion of the projects.

In District Malir of Karachi, a total of 123 projects worth Rs19.1 billion are in progress against which Rs5.54 billion (which is 29 per cent of the total funds) have been released, while Rs2.25 billion have been utilised so far. For 12 projects worth Rs162.28 million under way in Malir, 70 per cent funds have been released in one go and most likely they would be completed by the end of the current financial year.

In Malir, there are nine projects worth Rs744.97 million for which funds are being released in two instalments to complete them during the current financial year. According to the details, four schemes have been launched by the college education, five projects by the health department, 12 roads projects by the local government, six schemes by the water supply, six projects by the public health engineering, 14 projects by the school education and four projects by the University & Boards.

In District East, the Sindh government has launched 136 projects worth Rs19.94 billion against which Rs6.62 billion have been released, while the expenditures are 2.97 billion (which is 45 per cent of the releases).

In District East, seven projects worth Rs415.6 million have been launched by the school education, nine scheme worth Rs673.8 million by the Universities & Boards, five projects worth Rs172 million by the health department, 27 road projects worth RS429.57 million by the local government, 10 water supply projects worth Rs420.8 million, five mega projects worth RS1.55 billion, and five projects worth RS135.96 million by the sports department.

The meeting was told that eight projects worth Rs155.64 million, for which the funds have been released in one go, would be completed by the end of current financial year. Fifteen other schemes worth Rs1.89 billion, for which the funds have been released in two instalments, would also be completed in June.

In District Central, 81 projects worth Rs17.22 billion are in progress against which Rs4.6 billion (which is 36 per cent of the total funds) have been released.

The meeting was told that 20 projects in District Central would be completed by the end of June, 2020. Six projects worth Rs158.53 million have been launched by the school education, six projects worth Rs253.93 million by the health department, five road projects worth Rs189.1 million by the local government, two mega projects worth Rs440 million, three social welfare projects worth Rs47.7 million and two projects worth Rs46 million for sports.