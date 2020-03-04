Land grabbers, police are hand in glove: ACE

The Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) has accused police officials of the East Zone of colluding with land grabbers in illegally occupying a piece of state land in Scheme 33, which the officials had been told to protect from the very people who grabbed it.

“Whereas, with regard to FIR No. 13/20, you were categorically intimated about status of land as state land and were required to safeguard interest of state by protecting it from grabbers, whosoever,” reads a letter issued by the ACE East Zone to the Gulshan-e-Iqbal Division SP. According to the letter, contrary to the directive, not only had one party been facilitated through the registration of a “slanted FIR enabling them to be called as aggrieved party having pretentious right over land”, but they had been supported by police officials to take illegal occupancy of the piece of land.

“Thereafter, sufficient evidence has poured in, indicating involvement of police officers, misuse of police and arbitrary swing into matter under a deal. Such demeanor is a cognizable offence under Anti Corruption Establishment and accountability laws and rules,” reads the letter.

“You are, therefore, required to offer your evidence- based and logical stance, if any, while elaborating on ground position of land whether occupied by someone or not especially under patronage of concerned police officials, latest by 23 January 2020. Also why action be not initiated against abettors under the law.”

Moreover, according to a letter issued by the East deputy commissioner to the ACE, police, Rangers and other departments, the ACE deputy director has also requested that the state land be retrieved that had been illegally occupied by land grabbers under a fake title and concocted committee of the Accountant General of the Sindh Cooperative Housing Society “in Naclass No. 1, Sector 27/A, Deh Songal involved in FIR No. 113/20 of ACE East Zone Karachi”.

On February 25, the Sindh High Court had directed Deputy Inspector General District East Amir Farooqi to submit a reply within three weeks in a petition filed over the police’s alleged facilitation in the illegal occupation of a private land.

The court heard the case pertaining to the illegal occupation of a private land, owned by Mason Construction, the applicant, in KDA Scheme 33 area of the city.

Hearing the contempt plea against the DIG East Amir Farooqi for not complying with the court orders, the court asked why no reply had been filed in the case from the police officer. A focal person representing the DIG East sought time from the court to file the reply. The court admitted his plea and granted a three-week time to submit the reply.