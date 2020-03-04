close
Wed Mar 04, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
March 4, 2020

Gold prices fall Rs150/tola

Business

OC
Our Correspondent
March 4, 2020

KARACHI: Bullion rates declined Rs150/tola in the local market on Tuesday. All Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association announced gold rates lowered in the local market to Rs92,150/tola. Similarly, 10 grams gold prices dropped Rs128 to Rs79,004.

In the international market, gold rates depreciated $9 to $1,596/ounce. Jewellers claimed bullion prices in the local market were trading Rs1,000/tola lower, compared with the rates in the Dubai gold market.

Latest News

More From Business