How threatening is coronavirus for an economy on ventilator?

LAHORE: With coronavirus threatening global economy, Pakistan is in a more vulnerable position than its neighbouring economies, as our economy is already reeling because of import compression that resulted in growth compression as well.

The virus threat is going to impact global growth. However, countries, particularly regional economies that have been depicting robust growth in the past few years, are in a better position to cope with the situation than Pakistan where GDP growth is already declining.

We depended mostly on China for most of our raw material imports which have sharply slowed down after the virus epidemic. Alternate source of low cost inputs was India. But with India, our relation is currently at its lowest point in four decades.

Moreover, Indians being located close to China are also vulnerable to virus attack that has in fact spread to all continents except Antarctica.

We have closed our borders with both Iran and Afghanistan. The situation would have been worrisome even in normal circumstances, but with the economy already on ventilator we are in a fix.

This calls into question the prudence and short-sightedness of our economic managers. In the past eighteen months, the economy has been hostage to the so called reform agenda of this government.

Over a million jobs have been lost. There were no chances of job creation even before the virus outbreak.

In fact, the global slowdown would threaten more jobs in the country. Our planners acted as if everything that they were doing would work according to the script. They never thought of any contingency plan. Their plan never took off as they missed all the revenue targets without which the government cannot operate with comfort.

We started this fiscal with the hope of collecting Rs5,500 billion in tax revenue, but the revenue target was lowered to Rs5,235.

There is already a shortfall of over Rs325 billion in the first eight months of this financial year. We would be lucky if we collect even Rs4,500 billion taxes by the end of this fiscal.

This means that we will have to either cut expenses or impose more taxes to meet our financial needs. Alternately, we will have to seek more loans to make our ends meet. The current debt servicing is already unbearably high and more debt would mean even higher debt servicing. The government is banking on non-tax revenue to make up for the shortfall in tax revenue.

Major non-tax revenue was to come from privatisation particularly that of two RLNG power plants. The government is already late in its paper work on these two plants and in the current global scenario the foreign bidders might want to delay the process.

Compressing growth was the major mistake of this government. During the past eighteen months we have seen deindustrialisation instead of new industries coming up.

This government blames the previous government on the power crisis that has brewed up because of high capacity charges being paid to the newly established plants. The planners fail to realise that power consumption increased in Pakistan even during very low growth rates during the PPP era in 2008-13.

This time around the power consumption or power uptake from national grid has declined. Had the country been growing at the same or higher pace that was witnessed in the last year of PML-N government, power consumption would have been much higher.

Deindustrialisation and nominal GDP growth has resulted in decline in power consumption. It is true that the government is bound to pay capacity charges to the private sector power plants even if it does not buy a unit of electricity from them.

Had the power consumption growth been at the envisaged pace there would have been no need to pay the capacity charges with buying any electricity. So by suppressing growth this government has increased the impact of capacity charges. The flawed policies adopted by the present regime are now haunting it. It has been passing on the blame to previous regimes, but now people do not buy this argument.

We would have to grow at a pace that ensures full utilisation of our installed power capacity. Otherwise, the circular debt would go on piling.

Our exports have never really taken off, but in the current scenario trade activities around the world would slow down with no hope of accelerating growth anytime soon. The rupee would come under severe pressure if exports failed to pick up. Hot money is going to haunt us pretty soon too.