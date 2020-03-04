Rupee recovers

The rupee managed to recover grounds on Tuesday, boosted by soft dollar demand from importers and increased supplies, dealers said.

In the interbank market, the local unit settled at 154.28 against the dollar, up from Monday’s closing of 154.37. The rupee gained five paisas to close at 154.30 against the greenback, tracking rise in the value of the local unit in the official market. “There was no pressure on the rupee due to fewer import payments,” a foreign exchange dealer said.

“The healthy supply of dollars and positive sentiment helped the rupee recover and we should expect the local unit to move in the band of 154.25 and 154.50 in the coming days.” Traders expect the State Bank of Pakistan to cut interest rates at a policy rate meeting this month due to decline in inflation.

National Consumer Price Index inflation fell to 12.4 percent in February from 14.6 percent in the previous month. The downward trend in inflation is likely to continue in the months ahead. Traders were also bullish about the outlook for the balance of payments, amid a sharp contraction in the trade deficit.

The country’s trade gap narrowed 27 percent to $15.5 billion in the eight months of the current fiscal year, as exports increased and imports declined.