Tax collection from imports grows 22pc in eight months

KARACHI: Sales tax collection at the import stage grew 22 percent to Rs542 billion in the first eight months of the current fiscal year, official data revealed on Tuesday, as withdrawal of zero-rated regime militated against the potential revenue upset from sinking imports.

The collection of sales tax at import stage amounted to Rs445 billion in the corresponding period of the last fiscal year, according to the official stats.

Pakistan’s import bill fell 15 percent year-on-year to $31 billion in the July-February period of 2019/20. Falling imports helped the country curtail trade deficit and subsequently current account deficit. Trade deficit shrank 27 percent to $15.5 billion during the period under review.

Officials at Large Taxpayers Unit (LTU) Karachi, which collects the sales tax on imported goods from all sea ports, said the imports declined across the board owing to several restrictions in the shape of regulatory and higher customs duties. Cases of coronavirus across the globe after identification in China badly hurt the import growth.

The officials, however, attributed the increase in sales tax collection to abolishing of zero-rated facility for all local and import supplies in this fiscal year’s budget. Zero-rated scheme was replaced with normal sales tax rate of 17 percent. However, exporters are allowed to claim refunds against payment of 17 percent on import of their raw materials and other capital goods.

Exporters are worrisome of the pending refunds in consequence of suspension of zero-rated facility on five export-oriented sectors.

The Federal Board of Revenue justified the withdrawal of zero-rated scheme, which it said created loophole and unintended beneficiaries / non-exporters were availing the benefits. Reduced sales tax rates on finished goods were also harming revenues, FBR said in a latest report. The revenue body had also unearthed blatant misuse of the facility in imports of fabric and processed fabrics.

Official data further showed that collection of sales tax by Port Qasim Collectorate posted 33 percent growth in the July-February period. The collectorate collected Rs258 billion as sales tax during the period under review, compared to Rs193.9 billion in the corresponding period of the last fiscal year.

Customs Collectorate Appraisement (East) Karachi collected Rs152 billion as sales tax during the period under review, showing a growth of 13 percent.

The customs collectorates in Karachi collect sales tax at clearance stage and transfer the amount of sales tax to LTU Karachi. The LTU Karachi has jurisdiction over collection of federal excise duty (FED) at the import stage. FED collection declined 12 percent to Rs6 billion in the first eight months of the current fiscal year.