Polluted city

Those living in Lahore are constantly breathing in PM 2.5 toxic particulates, and putting their health in danger. According to researchers in Paris, nearly 90 percent of the 200 most polluted cities in the world with the highest levels of micro-pollution are located in China and India, with most of the others in Pakistan and Indonesia. Micro-particles are tiny microns carried in the air and emanating from the burning of fossil fuels, industrial emissions, crop burning, vehicular pollution and other sources. These microscopic flecks are small enough to enter the bloodstream via the respiratory system and present the risk of asthma, lung cancer and heart disease.

The air quality in Lahore, notably during the winter smog season, has been recorded as high as an AQI of 900 to 1000, which is extremely hazardous. Doctors in Lahore and the worst affected city, New Delhi, have reported a grave impact on health, especially that of young children and older persons. Irritation of the throat, the sinuses and the eyes have been reported as a result of constantly breathing unsafe air. China has had some success in bringing down pollution levels but last year 117 of the world’s most polluted cities still lay within its borders. The WHO guideline for PM 2.5 levels is exceeded in all of the 200 cities suffering worst pollution, while data from Africa and some other locations around the world is not available. The key challenge for Pakistan is to take on this problem. New Delhi had attempted to do so, notably in the 1990s, by switching public transport to cleaner fuels and putting in place rules against the burning of waste or the location of factories in cities. These measures have had limited success. Like India, we are not good at implementing laws and regulations.

The problem also is that while the worst pollution is created by developed countries, its affects are felt in those with limited resources as air currents push PM 2.5 particulates and other matter across space. Pakistan can focus on raising awareness about this and perhaps most significantly acting to stop pollution which arises from within its own territory. This would include stopping the burning of crops to clear fields and using more environmentally friendly methods as well as checking emissions from other sources. Unless we act, the health of future generations will be at even greater risk.