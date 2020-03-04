Out of order

On the first of every month, when you visit any ATM kiosk, you will read a notice outside the ATM kiosk 'Sorry, ATM is out of order'. What is the use of such facility if it fails to cater to the needs of its customers in a timely manner. Salaried people wait very anxiously for the first of every month because it is the date on which they can withdraw their salaries but all their hopes are dashed to the ground when they have to return empty-handed from the banks. In this period of phenomenal inflation, every salaried person is short of money. They have to pay utility bills. They have to pay the fees of their school/college-going children. They have to provide ration for their families and all this is possible if they receive their payments on time. Those days are long past when people would keep and maintain cheque books to withdraw their payments from the banks. Nowadays, people solely depend on ATMs or debit cards but the way the bank management deals with them is highly cumbersome.

Bank management must ensure the proper functioning of the ATM booths especially during the salary drawing days. In the same way, enough cash must be kept in ATMs. The onus also lies on the State Bank to issue strict orders to all bank branches to keep ATMs in order across the country. A carrot-and-stick policy should be adopted and bank branches which fail to follow the instructions must be penalized and those that follow the rules must be rewarded. Hopefully, the relevant authorities will take this up on a priority basis and work to find a viable strategy so that people enjoy this facility without any trouble.

Muhammad Fayyaz Nawrha

Mianwali