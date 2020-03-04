Very afraid

Every other day, I come across the news of a child being molested or raped somewhere; either by a total stranger or by some trusted member of the family. Every other day, I come across the confession of an adult who was sexually assaulted as a child; either at the hands of domestic help or at the hands of a family friend. And it all just makes me think what kind of a sick society do we live in where we steal a child's innocence from them so casually, leaving them scarred and scared for life. The monsters that subject these children to such brutality roam around freely, in the form of relatives sitting and laughing in our very own living rooms or decent looking individuals nonchalantly walking down the streets.

All of this just makes me wonder who can we really trust or if we can even protect our children anymore. It makes me question how are we not afraid to bring more children into this cruel world? I know I am. Very very afraid.

Farwa Kanwal

Islamabad