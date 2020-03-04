Transparency please

This refers to the article, 'Failed accountability' (February 2) by Mohammad Zubair. The writer has rightly criticized the PTI government on account of the failed accountability drive in which top leaders who were arrested on corruption charges have been bailed out by superior courts for want of proper evidence. There cannot be two opinions about NAB's failure to provide evidence. NAB is independent in its actions but has miserably failed to prove its credentials. There is no justification on their part to arrest opposition leaders or, for that matter, any other person on flimsy charges. High courts granting bails means the case is weak and not tenable therefore it can simply be termed as victimization. When NAB arrests anyone on corruption that means the case is complete and it should be decided in 15 days Undoubtedly, the economy is getting bad to worst and arrests of prominent leaders on weak corruption charges is bringing a bad name to the government and NAB; all actions of NAB must reflect total transparency.

Mukhtar Ahmed

Karachi