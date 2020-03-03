PU date sheets

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Punjab University has issued date sheets for BA/BSc and Associate Degree Art/Science Part-I and Part-II Annual Exams 2020. BA/BSc and Associate Degree Art/Science Part-II Annual Exams 2020 will commence from March 28 while BA/BSc and Associate Degree Art/Science Part-I Annual Exams 2020 will commence from April 11.
