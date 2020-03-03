close
Tue Mar 03, 2020
PU date sheets

Lahore

 
Punjab University has issued date sheets for BA/BSc and Associate Degree Art/Science Part-I and Part-II Annual Exams 2020. BA/BSc and Associate Degree Art/Science Part-II Annual Exams 2020 will commence from March 28 while BA/BSc and Associate Degree Art/Science Part-I Annual Exams 2020 will commence from April 11.

