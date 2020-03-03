close
Tue Mar 03, 2020
Pakistan Railways begins coronavirus awareness campaign

LAHORE: Pakistan Railways has started awareness campaign after the outbreak of coronavirus in the world. Pakistan Railways Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Dost Ali Leghari held an important meeting at Pakistan Railways headquarters and directed the officials to start an awareness campaign and take precautionary measures as annually 70 million passengers travel by trains in Pakistan.

