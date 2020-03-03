Pakistan Railways begins coronavirus awareness campaign

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: Pakistan Railways has started awareness campaign after the outbreak of coronavirus in the world. Pakistan Railways Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Dost Ali Leghari held an important meeting at Pakistan Railways headquarters and directed the officials to start an awareness campaign and take precautionary measures as annually 70 million passengers travel by trains in Pakistan.
