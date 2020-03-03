Louvre museum shut for second day

PARIS: The Louvre in Paris, the world’s most visited museum, was closed for a second day running on Monday after staff again refused to work due to coronavirus fears, a union said.

The Paris museum insisted that closure was not necessary in response to fears over the virus, which has spread to over 60 countries after first emerging in China late last year.

Staff voted Monday at a meeting, as they had on Sunday, to exercise their legal right not to work due a threat to their life or health, Christian Galani, a staff representative at the Louvre and member of the CGT union, told AFP. A committee on working conditions at the Louvre will meet this afternoon to decide the further course of action. In a statement on its official Twitter account, the Louvre said: "The museum cannot open at the moment."