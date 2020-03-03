Pakistan emerges key player in Afghan peace process: Chinese scholar

BEIJING: Pakistan has emerged as a key player in restoring peace in Afghanistan and the agreement reached between the United States and the Afghan Taliban is manifestation of this fact.This was stated by Chinese scholar and Defence expert Prof. Cheng Xizhong while lauding the agreement, reports Gwadar Pro App on Monday.

It is the good omen that the United States has agreed to gradually reduce its troops in Afghanistan and the Afghan Taliban has promised not to provide asylum for terrorists.

Prof. Cheng believes that the key to the further progress of the peace process in Afghanistan lies in the sincerity of the United States, and its earnest implementation of the commitment to withdrawing troops completely from Afghanistan. If the United States wants to maintain its military influence and political control over Afghanistan, it will be very difficult for Afghanistan to truly embark on the path of peaceful development.

According to Prof. Cheng Afghan led and Afghan owned" is the right direction of the peace and reconciliation process in Afghanistan. Only with total elimination of the interference of external forces can negotiations among all Afghan factions, especially between the Taliban and the Kabul government, be carried out smoothly.The same applies for the peace and stability process in Afghanistan.

Pakistan is an important neighbor of Afghanistan. It is believed that Pakistan will continue to play an important role in the peace and reconciliation process in Afghanistan and continue to support the establishment of a peaceful, stable, unified, democratic and prosperous Afghanistan, he added.