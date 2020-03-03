Portugal confirms first coronavirus

LISBON: Portugal on Monday confirmed its first case of the new coronavirus, a 60-year-old man who had travelled back from northern Italy, which is the European hotspot for the virus.

A second person hospitalised in Portugal with coronavirus symptoms, a 33-year-old man, was awaiting final test results after initial exams suggested he might be ill with the virus as well.

The second suspected case was a person who had returned from eastern Spain, where several COVID-19 cases have been confirmed.

Portugal´s government said it would extend screening measures to people arriving from Italy, in line with similar precautions already imposed on travellers from China. Deaths from the coronavirus surpassed a grim milestone Monday, with more than 3,000 people killed globally. Over 89,000 people have been infected across 68 countries and territories, the lion´s share in China where the virus emerged in late December. --