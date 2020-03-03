Vatican opens archive on pope’s silence during Holocaust

VATICAN CITY: Historians will begin combing the archives of the world´s most contentious pope on Monday, hoping to glean why Pius XII stayed silent during the Nazi extermination of Jews in the Holocaust.

More than 200 researchers have applied for permission to settle in one of the small studies of the Vatican Apostolic Archives to begin poring over millions of letters and documents the Vatican had kept under lock and key. The historic moment was preceded by decades of controversy and debate about why the pontiff, who headed the Catholic Church from 1939 until his death in 1958, never spoke out about the slaughter of six millions Jews in Nazi concentration camps across Europe.

"The Church is not afraid of history," Pope Francis declared when he chose to open one the Vatican´s most painful moments up for world scrutiny a year ago. "For millions of people, Catholic and Jewish, these archives are of enormous humanitarian interest," Suzanne Brown-Fleming, international programmes director at the US Holocaust Memorial Museum in Washington said.

The Vatican first published the essentials covering the Holocaust four decades ago, an 11-volume work compiled by four Jesuits priests. But some crucial pieces are still missing, such as the pope´s replies to notes and letters -- including those about the Nazi horrors. The unsealed archives additionally cover a post-World War II era in which writers were censored and some priests hounded for suspected communist sympathies.

German researcher Sascha Hinkel was one of those to have gained access to the trove through the summer months. "This is a great opportunity," said Hinkel, who is one of the researchers assisting the religious history scholar Hubert Wolf, an expert on Pius XII and the Nazis.

Hinkel thinks it will take researchers about five years to answer the main questions, although the entire mountain of documents available for the first time "will occupy historians for at least 20 years".