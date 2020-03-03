PPP blasts govt for exorbitant increase in petrol levy

ISLAMABAD: Parliamentary leader of the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) in the Senate Senator Sherry Rehman flays government for exorbitant increase in petrol levy and said the government has burnt another hole in the pockets of the poor citizens of this country with an extortionate increase of upto 106% in petrol levy.

“It appears that by reducing petrol prices by a negligible Rs5 they were just laying the groundwork for dropping the levy bomb that will send prices of several commodities across the country soaring,” she said while reacting to increase in the petroleum levy.

Senator Sherry Rehman said, “Even the Rs5 reduction in petrol prices was inadequate when we see where the global oil prices stand. Globally, oil prices are down by nearly 30%. It is unfortunate that when international prices go up the government is quick to shift its impact on the people but when they go down, the domestic prices are so disproportionately reduced,” she said.

She said agriculture, transport and small industries, all will bear the crippling side effects of the levy being imposed in addition to the gas and power tariffs already imposed on them. She said this is quite clearly an IM-run government, incapable of protecting its citizens who have remained incessantly exposed to a vicious inflationary cycle. “The government is getting businesses shut and people laid off while it takes pride in filling almonries up. Is that a policy?” Senator Sherry Rehman asked.