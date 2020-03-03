UAE Assistant FM meets Pak foreign secretary

ISLAMABAD: The terrible situation prevailing in Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK) and ties between Pakistan and United Arab Emirates (UAE) were discussed in a meeting between Foreign Secretary Sohail Mahmood and visiting UAE Assistant Foreign Minister Khalifa Shaheen Khalifa Almarar here in the Foreign Office on Monday.

The UAE Ambassador for Pakistan Hamad Obaid Ibrahim Salem Alzaabi was also present on the occasion. The sources said that Khalifa Shaheen Khalifa Almarar and Sohail Mahmood expressed satisfaction about the relations of two brotherly countries and had extensive discussion for enhancing it further in the interest of two countries.

The bilateral consultations encompassed various subjects and sectors. The two sides termed the consultations as fruitful exchanges on Pakistan-UAE relations; dire situation in IOK, Afghan peace and reconciliation process; and peace and stability in Middle East were among major subjects which under discussion in the meeting, the sources said.

The foreign secretary briefed the visiting dignitary about the situation

in IOK and also had discussion about the peace agreement between Taliban and the United States other day in Doha, the sources added.