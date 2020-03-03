NAB withdraws notice mistakenly issued to Khursheed’s late brother

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Monday, after realising its mistake of sending the call up notice to late brother of senior leader of the PPP Syed Khursheed Shah, who passed away nine years ago, has withdrawn its notice.

The NAB comes up with excuse for its blunder, saying that, “It was not in the knowledge of NAB Sukkur that Syed Ali Nawaz Shah has passed away.”

According to NAB announcement, the call up notice issued to late Syed Ali Nawaz Shah is withdrawn on the direction of NAB Chairman Justice (R) Javed Iqbal, who has directed a thorough probe should be made and responsibility be fixed for such a mistake.

The NAB stated that an investigation against Syed Khursheed Ahmed Shah, MNA Sukkur and others is being conducted by Joint Investigation Team on the allegations of accumulations of assets beyond known sources of income against Syed Khursheed Ahmed Shah, his family members and benamidars.

During the course of investigation it came on record that Syed Khursheed Ahmed shah is partner in Shah Spinning Mills Ltd. registered with SECP along with other partners including Syed Ali Nawaz Shah.

In this regard, calls up notices were issued to all the partners of Shah Spinning Mills Ltd. including Syed Ali Nawaz Shah for recording their statements. However, it was not in the knowledge of NAB Sukkur that Syed Ali Nawaz Shah has passed away.

Earlier, NAB summoned Ali Nawaz Shah, late brother of PPP MNA Khursheed Shah via notice for investigation in Khursheed Shah Corruption case. NAB after sending notice to late Ali Nawaz Shah brother of Khursheed Shah in corruption case summoned him on March 3.

Brother of PPP leader died 8 years ago but he has been summoned for investigation in Shah Spinning Mills Limited. A call up notice has also been issued to Khursheed Shah to appear before Joint Investigation Team (JIT) constituted upon the orders of NAB chairman for investigation. Khursheed Shah is under arrest and also under observation in NICVD. NAB had filed a corruption reference of Rs1.3 billion against Khursheed Shah. Sukkur NAB had summoned late Abdul Fateh Andhar earlier who died 7 years ago.