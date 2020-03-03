PPP blasts govt for exorbitant increase in petrol levy

ISLAMABAD: Parliamentary leader of the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) in the Senate Senator Sherry Rehman flays government for exorbitant increase in petrol levy and said the government has burnt another hole in the pockets of the poor citizens of this country with an extortionate increase of upto 106% in petrol levy.

“It appears that by reducing petrol prices by a negligible Rs5 they were just laying the groundwork for dropping the levy bomb that will send prices of several commodities across the country soaring,” she said while reacting to increase in the petroleum levy.

Senator Sherry Rehman said, “Even the Rs5 reduction in petrol prices was inadequate when we see where the global oil prices stand. Globally, oil prices are down by nearly 30%. It is unfortunate that when international prices go up the government is quick to shift its impact on the people but when they go down, the domestic prices are so disproportionately reduced,” she said.

She said agriculture, transport and small industries, all will bear the crippling side effects of the levy being imposed in addition to the gas and power tariffs already imposed on them. She said this is quite clearly an IM-run government, incapable of protecting its citizens who have remained incessantly exposed to a vicious inflationary cycle. “The government is getting businesses shut and people laid off while it takes pride in filling almonries up. Is that a policy?” Senator Sherry Rehman asked.

She questioned why is the government’s policy not focus on widening the tax base and taxing the rich. “So far the weight of all the additional revenue earning measures has fallen on the backs of tax-payers while the privileged few are busy profiteering from sugar and flour crisis,” she said. She questioned that why should people suffer for the Rs480 billion revenue shortfall being faced by the revenue department and plus, that’s not the only under-performing department.

Recently, she said Nepra too asked for a national power emergency to be declared with circular debt swelling by a monthly average of Rs42 billion. She said, “Overall, it has reached an alarming Rs1.93 trillion as opposed to the undervalued figures being provided by the power division. “This is despite the regular hikes in power tariff.

On top of this a ban on labour unions is proposed in contravention of the right to freedom of association under Article 17 of the Constitution,” she said. Senator Sherry Rehman asked was PTI the first government to go to the IMF? Certainly not, however, it is the first one that has not bargained for its people. She said When the PPP came in 2008, the political, security and economic environment was a lot more challenging, international oil prices were twice as much as they are today, yet we didn’t pass them on to our people entirely. “We formulated policies and gave subsidies ensuring petrol was sold at a relatively lower rate of Rs63/litre,” she said adding that was governance, this is downright subordination.