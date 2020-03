Senate body chairman takes notice of desecrating Pak flag

ISLAMABAD: The Chairman, Senate Standing Committee on Interior, Senator Rehman Malik, has taken a serious notice of the incident of desecrating Pakistani flag and has directed the Federal Secretary, Interior; Inspector General Police and Home Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to submit a report in this connection to the committee within three days. Senator Rehman Malik has directed the secretary interior and IGP KP to investigate into the incident of the desecration of the national flag and identify the culprits to take action against them under the relevant law. He said that it is unfortunate that the national flag of Pakistan was humiliated and desecrated at our own soil of Pakistan and hence it is a serious crime that cannot go unpunished. He directed the IGP KP to submit the report on the incident in advance and the IGP and Home Secretary KP have to brief the committee in detail on this incident in person before the committee in the next meeting. He said that the incident of the desecration of the national flag has hurt every patriot Pakistani hence the incident can’t be ignored.