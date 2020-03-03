close
Tue Mar 03, 2020
OC
Our Correspondent
March 3, 2020

Hospitals face scarcity of surgical masks

National

OC
Our Correspondent
March 3, 2020

BAHAWALPUR: In the wake of shortage of surgical masks in the open markets, now the government hospitals are also facing acute shortage of masks in Bahawalpur. Civil Hospital Jhangiwala Road focalperson Dr Hamid said the hospital administration was considering manufacture masks on self help basis.

5-YEAR-OLD GIRL STRANGLED: An accused strangled a 5-year-old girl on Monday. Accused Rasheed tried to molest the baby sexually in Mukhdoompur, Uch Sharif and strangled her and plucked golden ear rings from her ears. District Police Officer (DCO) Sohaib Ashraf rushed to the site with PS Uch Sharif police. The police arrested the accused.

