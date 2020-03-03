Facebook team visits FIA HQ

ISLAMABAD: In an important development, Facebook’s management team from their Headquarters of Asia Pacific headed by Amber Hawkes--Head of Safety Policy, APAC and Michael Yoon--Manager Trust and Safety, APAC visited the office of DG FIA, Wajid ZIA, to discuss the issues of cooperation and data sharing between FIA and Face Book.

According to a press release, ADG CCW Ehsan Sadiq and Director CCW Waqar Ahmed Chohan briefed the FB team about the role of CCW in combating cybercrime and highlighted the initiatives taken by Cyber Crime Wing. Issues of mutual collaboration and cooperation in data sharing as well as cybercrime awareness among social media users in Pakistan were discussed at length.

The FB team expressed their commitment to work in close liaison with FIA Cyber Crime Wing to combat cybercrime as per FB policy. The Face book team also offered to conduct trainings of CCW officers in order to abreast them of latest social media trends and techniques.

The FB team also agreed on expediting the relevant information sharing as and when required by CCW, FIA in connection with investigation of cybercrime.

It was decided that FIA will nominate focal persons of Cyber Crime Wing in each province to liaise with the face book for getting data required for investigation of Cyber Crimes especially against children and women.